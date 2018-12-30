Image copyright Google Image caption The victim in his 40s was hit by a car in Balsall Heath at about 22:45 GMT on Friday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after a pedestrian died in a crash.

The victim in his 40s was hit by a car in Balsall Heath at about 22:45 GMT on Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene on Highgate Road.

A 25-year-old man remains in custody and is being questioned by officers from West Midlands Police.

Officers have asked for any witnesses to the crash to contact them or to call Crimestoppers anonymously.