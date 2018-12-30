Drugs arrest after man killed in Balsall Heath crash
- 30 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after a pedestrian died in a crash.
The victim in his 40s was hit by a car in Balsall Heath at about 22:45 GMT on Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene on Highgate Road.
A 25-year-old man remains in custody and is being questioned by officers from West Midlands Police.
Officers have asked for any witnesses to the crash to contact them or to call Crimestoppers anonymously.