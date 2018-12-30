Image copyright Google Image caption Officers believe the man was attacked at about 01:30 GMT

A man has been stabbed to death in the West Midlands in the early hours.

The 34-year-old was found with stab wounds in Springfield Drive, Halesowen, and pronounced dead the scene.

West Midlands Police, which has started a murder investigation, said officers believed he was attacked at about 01:30 GMT.

Det Insp Caroline Corfield said: "His family have been informed and we are supporting them after receiving such tragic news."

She has urged anyone with information to contact the force or Crimestoppers.

"If anyone has CCTV or dashcam footage which they believe could help our investigation, I would urge them to contact us as soon as possible," she said.

Officers are carrying out house-to-house inquiries. They have set up a cordon at the scene and several road closures are in place as they search for forensic evidence.