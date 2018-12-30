Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were flagged down in Bristol Street in Birmingham city centre

A man was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound after a police car was flagged down in Birmingham city centre.

Officers were stopped in Bristol Street just after 05:30 GMT, West Midlands Police said.

"The 24-year-old was in a white Audi and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening," a spokeswoman added.

Two vehicles and several other men are thought to have fled the scene. Anyone with information was asked to contact police.