A man found stabbed to death in a street has been named by police after an arrest in connection with the killing.

Stuart Roe, 34, from Brierley Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene on Springfield Drive, Halesowen, at about 01:45 GMT on Sunday.

Hours later, a 57-year-old man from Tipton was arrested on suspicion of murder outside an address on Greenhill Road, Halesowen.

He remains in custody for questioning.

Appealing for witnesses, West Midlands Police said Mr Roe had been in Wetherspoon pub The Britannia, on Halesowen Street, Rowley Regis, at about 01:00 GMT.

Det Insp Caroline Corfield said: "We've now released an image of Mr Roe. I really need anyone who believes they may have seen him in the pub that night − or making his way towards Springfield Drive − to contact us as soon as possible."