Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Stuart Roe was attacked in Springfield Drive, Halesowen.

A man has been charged with murder after another man was stabbed to death in a street.

Stuart Roe, 34, from Brierley Hill, died in Springfield Drive, Halesowen, in the Black Country, during the early hours of Sunday.

Martyn Turley, from Whitehouse Street in Tipton, was arrested on the same day and has been charged with murder.

The 57-year-old will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court later.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Roe visited The Britannia pub shortly before his death, police said

Mr Roe had visited The Britannia pub in Halesowen Street, Rowley Regis, shortly before his death. Police have asked anyone who was in the pub or the vicinity to get in touch.

They would also like anyone who might have seen him during the 20 minute walk from the pub to the murder scene in Springfield Drive or anyone who might have evidence on dash-cams or CCTV to contact them.