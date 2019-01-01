Image copyright West Midlands Fire Image caption Crews had been concerned about the fire spreading to other large units

Firefighters have been tackling a severe fire at factory premises in the West Midlands.

The fire broke out during the early hours in Planetary Road, Wednesfield. Seventy-five firefighters, plus specialist teams, fought the blaze at its height.

It is now thought to be out but crews remain at the scene.

A fire service spokesman described the fire as "severe" and "significant" but said crews had stopped it spreading.

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Image caption A fire service spokesman said crews were expected to be at the scene for a considerable amount of time

About five units are thought to be have been damaged in the fire. Crews said there had been no risk to the public, but people should keep doors and windows closed if there is smoke in the area.