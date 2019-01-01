Severe fire at Wednesfield factory premises
Firefighters have been tackling a severe fire at factory premises in the West Midlands.
The fire broke out during the early hours in Planetary Road, Wednesfield. Seventy-five firefighters, plus specialist teams, fought the blaze at its height.
It is now thought to be out but crews remain at the scene.
A fire service spokesman described the fire as "severe" and "significant" but said crews had stopped it spreading.
About five units are thought to be have been damaged in the fire. Crews said there had been no risk to the public, but people should keep doors and windows closed if there is smoke in the area.