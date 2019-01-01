Image copyright West Midlands Fire Image caption Two people were reportedly hurt but details of the injuries have not been released

A car was apparently reversed through the wall of a house leaving two people needing hospital treatment.

The victims, a man and a woman, were injured at the house in Kestrel Road, Dudley, on New Year's Eve.

West Midlands Fire Service confirmed the pair were taken to hospital but did not give details of injuries or if they were in the house or car at the time.

Police and ambulance services also attended but police have not issued further details.

The incident took place shortly before 23:00 GMT.