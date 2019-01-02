Image copyright West Midlands Fire Image caption An elderly woman who was in the house needed hospital treatment

A car was set on fire, people were attacked and a vehicle was reversed at speed into a house during a disturbance on New Year's Eve, police have said.

Up to 10 men were involved in the disorder in Dudley, West Midlands, which left a woman in the damaged house needing hospital treatment.

Police received multiple 999 calls at about 23:00 GMT reporting trouble in Eagle Close, Russells Hall.

A man from Telford, aged 20, and a boy, aged 16, from Dudley, were arrested.

The man was held on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of three counts of assault, including one on the arresting officer.

West Midlands Police said a woman was seen being punched in the face and dragged along on the ground, a Ford Fiesta was set on fire and a Nissan Micra crashed into a house on nearby Kestrel Road causing significant structural damage.

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Image caption Police, fire and ambulance crews all attended the crash scene in Kestrel Road and adjoining Eagle Close

