Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the incident

A man has been left so seriously injured after being pushed into oncoming traffic it is not known if he will ever recover.

The victim was assaulted and pushed into Alcester Road in Balsall Heath, Birmingham, following some kind of disorder, police said.

He is still being treated after suffering serious head injuries.

CCTV images of a man police want to speak to over the incident on 4 December have been released.

Police said it is unknown whether the victim, in his 40s, will ever fully recover from his injuries.

The incident took place just after 21:00 GMT.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.