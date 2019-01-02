Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Martin Carmichael was hit and killed by a car

A pedestrian killed when he was hit by a car in Birmingham has been named as Martin Carmichael, 54.

He was hit by a car on Friday evening in Highgate Road, Balsall Heath, and died at the scene.

In a tribute his family said he "would be "greatly missed by all who knew him".

A 25-year-old driver arrested earlier on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs has been released pending further investigation.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened in Highgate Road, Balsall Heath

His family added: "Martin loved life and all the people in it.

"He was so special to many people and will be greatly missed by all who knew him."

