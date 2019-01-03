Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption June Jones was formerly in a relationship with Michael Foran, who is suspected of her murder

Police are hunting a "dangerous" man they suspect of murdering his former partner after she was found dead at her flat on New Year's Eve.

June Jones was found by police at her home in West Bromwich six days after being reported missing on 26 December.

West Midlands Police say there is evidence she sustained a "brutal assault with a weapon" and want to trace 32-year-old Michael Foran.

He was seen in Liverpool on Tuesday after leaving West Bromwich on Monday.

Image caption Michael Foran was seen on CCTV at an Esso garage in the Anfield area in Liverpool

Police said officers have been searching for Mr Foran in Liverpool after he was seen on CCTV at an Esso garage in the Anfield area of the city.

The force described him as "a dangerous individual" and said members of the public should not approach him but dial 999 immediately.

Ms Jones' family said they are "completely devastated" by the death of the 33-year-old and appealed directly to Mr Foran to "go to the nearest police station and hand himself in".

Image caption Police said Michael Foran was "dangerous" and should not be approached

A post-mortem examination on Wednesday did not reveal her cause of death, however police said the evidence of an assault meant it was now being treated as murder.

Her body was discovered at about 02:00 GMT on Monday at her home on Wyndmill Crescent, in the Charlemont Farm estate.

The property is currently sealed off as forensic teams examine the scene.

The West Midlands force said it had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as Ms Jones had been reported missing, and could not comment as to why it had taken six days for her to be found.

