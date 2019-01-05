Image copyright Family handout Image caption June Jones was found on New Year's Eve

Police investigating the death of a woman found in her flat "weeks" after being killed have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

June Junes, 33, from West Bromwich, was reported missing by her sister on Boxing Day. She was found by police on New Year's Eve.

Police named her ex-partner Michael Foran as a suspect. The BBC understands officers are no longer looking for him.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Liverpool on Saturday.

He will now be transferred to the West Midlands for questioning, police said.

Peter Wilson, BBC Midlands Today special correspondent, said he understood that police arrested Mr Foran after reported sightings of him sleeping rough and begging in Liverpool city centre.

Miss Jones' body was found at her home in Wyndmill Crescent. The cause of her death is not yet known.

West Midlands Police has referred itself to the police watchdog over the case.

A 34-year-old man was due before magistrates in Walsall on Saturday charged with assisting an offender.