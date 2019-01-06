A man has been found with head injuries after a gun was fired in a Birmingham street.

A weapon was fired in Tedbury Crescent, Erdington, at just before 20:50 GMT on Saturday, said West Midlands Police.

A man in his 30s was found injured in the road. The injury is said to be minor, but there are no more details.

The road was cordoned off for investigations and inquiries into what happened are being carried out, a force spokesman said.