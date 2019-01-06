Image copyright Family handout Image caption June Jones was found in her flat "weeks" after being killed, police said

The ex-boyfriend of a woman found dead at her home on New Year's Eve has been charged with murder.

Michael Foran, 32, was the subject of a police manhunt following the discovery of June Jones's body at a flat in Wyndmill Crescent, West Bromwich.

Ms Jones, 33, had been reported missing by her sister on 26 December.

Mr Foran, of no fixed address, was arrested in Liverpool on Saturday and will appear at Walsall Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Det Insp Warren Hines, from West Midlands Police's homicide department, said: "This is a significant step forward in our enquiries.

"I would like to thank the public and media for their support in this investigation and I would continue to urge anyone with information to come forward."

Police said there was evidence Ms Jones was subjected to a "sustained and brutal assault with a weapon".

Keith O'Dwyer, 34, of Beaconview Road, West Bromwich, appeared before Walsall magistrates on Saturday charged with assisting the suspected killer and was remanded in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday.

West Midlands Police has referred itself to the police watchdog over the case.