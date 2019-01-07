Kingstanding death: Murder arrest after woman's body found
- 7 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman aged in her 90s has been found dead at a house in Birmingham.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to reports of a medical emergency at a property on Chingford Road, Kingstanding, at about 18:40 GMT.
A 57-year-old man, believed to be known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, West Midlands Police said.
The death is being treated as unexplained. A post mortem is due to take place in due course, it added.