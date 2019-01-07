Image copyright Google Image caption Paramedics were called to reports of a medical emergency in Chingford Road, Kingstanding

A woman aged in her 90s has been found dead at a house in Birmingham.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to reports of a medical emergency at a property on Chingford Road, Kingstanding, at about 18:40 GMT.

A 57-year-old man, believed to be known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, West Midlands Police said.

The death is being treated as unexplained. A post mortem is due to take place in due course, it added.