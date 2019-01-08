Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Yasir Hussain died from stab wounds to the back in December

A seventh man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a father-of-four was fatally stabbed.

Yasir Hussain, from Lancashire, was stabbed in the back on Central Drive in Lower Gornal, Dudley, on 4 December.

Three days later, Nabeel Choudhary, 20, of Hope Street in West Bromwich, was charged with his murder.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Monday. Five more men arrested over the matter have been released under investigation.

Mr Hussain was found critically injured in the street at about 21:40 GMT. He died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination showed he had died from stab wounds to the back, police said.

A 21-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been released under investigation.

Mr Choudhary, who also faces a charge of possessing an imitation firearm with criminal intent, is expected to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court in February.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.