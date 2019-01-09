Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Yasir Hussain died from stab wounds to the back in December

A second man has been charged with murder after a father-of-four was fatally stabbed.

Yasir Hussain, 34, from Lancashire, was knifed in the back on Central Drive in Lower Gornal, Dudley, on 4 December.

Three days later, Nabeel Choudhary, 20, of Hope Street, West Bromwich, was charged with his murder.

Akarsh Tasleem, 23, from Broadway West, Walsall, has also been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

Mr Tasleem - who is the seventh man to be detained over the attack - is due to appear in court.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, from West Midlands Police, said: "This is another significant step forward in our enquiries.

"My thoughts remain with Mr Hussain's family who have been kept fully updated with this development."

Mr Choudhary, who also faces a charge of possessing an imitation firearm with criminal intent, is expected to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court in February.

Five other men have been released under investigation. A 21-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been released under investigation.

Mr Hussain was found critically injured in the street at about 21:40 GMT. He died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died from stab wounds to the back, police said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.