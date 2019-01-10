Image copyright PA Image caption Antonio Boparan appeared before magistrates in Birmingham on Thursday

The son of a millionaire food manufacturer has appeared in court over the death of a girl nine years after a crash which left her severely disabled.

Cerys Edwards was 11 months old when Antonio Singh Boparan, then 19, crashed in Sutton Coldfield in November 2006.

A post-mortem examination found her death in October 2015 was "a result of the collision".

Mr Boparan, 31, appeared before magistrates in Birmingham charged with causing the death of Cerys.

She was left paralysed and brain damaged after the crash and needing round-the-clock care.

Image caption Cerys Edwards was left paralysed and on a ventilator for nine years after the crash

Mr Boparan, of Little Aston, Sutton Coldfield, was charged by postal requisition in December last year after a criminal case review was launched following the post-mortem results.

His father, Ranjit Singh Boparan, is known as "The Chicken King" after founding the 2 Sisters Food Group.

Chair of the bench Christopher Beesley granted Mr Boparan unconditional bail for his next appearance at Birmingham Crown Court on 7 February.

