Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Madni Ahmed was found guilty of murder and attempted murder

A man has been convicted of murdering an 86-year-old grandmother and trying to kill her grandson, leaving him with life-changing injuries.

Madni Ahmed stabbed the man 15 times as he slept before attacking Riasat Bi at her home in Birmingham in July.

Police said Mrs Bi was left with more than 25 injuries after being stabbed in the "horrendous and violent attack".

Ahmed, 20, of Cavendish Street, Stoke-on-Trent, is due to be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court later.

He was convicted of Mrs Bi's murder and the attempted murder of her 18-year-old grandson.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Police said Riasat Bi's murder was "a horrifying attack on a defenceless elderly lady"

West Midlands Police said Ahmed claimed he was looking for someone at the house and when he could not find who he was looking for, the grandson was attacked.

After the attacks, he was met by another grandson who ordered him to leave before grabbing a knife in self-defence.

Ahmed refused to leave and following a scuffle he received a slash wound to his arm.

He then fled the house in Aubrey Road, Small Heath, via the attic window, ditching his knife in the roof guttering and jumping into a neighbour's garden, police said.

His blood was later found on fence panels as he stumbled through the garden and into a neighbour's house, grabbing a knife from the kitchen.

Image caption Riasat Bi was attacked in her home on Aubrey Road

Ahmed was arrested at a hospital in Stoke-on-Trent after detectives traced the phone he had been using.

Det Insp Harry Harrison said it was "a horrifying attack on a defenceless elderly lady".

"This was a pre-meditated attack, with Ahmed intent on killing someone that day by taking a knife to the home of an elderly lady," he added.

