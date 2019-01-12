A family of five have been rescued from a fire at their home near Wolverhampton.

The family, including two girls and one boy, were helped out through a front bedroom window by firefighters using ladders.

It is thought a tumble dryer on the ground floor of the three-storey home in Fallings Park caught fire.

Paramedics treated the five at the scene and it is not thought they needed hospital treatment.

Crews from Wolverhampton and Fallings Park got to the fire scene within two minutes of getting the call, shortly after 0100 GMT.