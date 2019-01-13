Image copyright Google Image caption A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest and a 15-year-old punched by a group of five youths

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed in the chest during an argument with a group of youths.

The victim was with a 15-year-old boy in Darlaston, Walsall, when they were approached by five people, police said.

After words were exchanged the 17-year-old was stabbed and the younger victim punched.

The stabbed boy was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. The group of five ran off towards Hall Street.

The incident took place on Saturday evening in Rough Hay Road.

The five attackers are described as three white youths, one black youth and one mixed-race youth, all aged between 14 and 17.

Police said house-to-house inquiries were under way and CCTV was being checked.