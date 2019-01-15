Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Rabin Mahmood, 19, of Bransdale Close, Wolverhampton, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance

A speeding driver who ran over an 80-year-old man in a fatal hit and run at a road crossing has been sentenced.

Rabin Mahmood, 19, hit Hopton Gayle at the pelican crossing in Wolverhampton last February, police said.

After the crash, police said, Mahmood dumped his damaged VW Golf on a nearby industrial estate and removed the number plates.

He was was sentenced to three years and nine months after he admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

Mahmood, who also admitted failing to stop and driving without insurance, will serve his sentence in a young offenders institution.

He was banned from driving for four years.

Police said Mahmood, of Bransdale Close, Wolverhampton, was travelling at more than 60mph on the 40-limit Stafford Road when he hit Mr Gayle.

After pushing his car bonnet down and fleeing the scene, he handed himself into police about two hours later, officers said.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Hopton Gayle died at the scene on 19 February last year

Mr Gayle's family has been left "devastated" by his loss, officers added.

Sgt Alan Hands, from the force's serious collision investigation unit, said that Mr Gayle was "sadly in the wrong place at the wrong time".

Mahmood was sentenced on 11 January at Wolverhampton Crown Court.