A man has been found guilty of murdering his next door neighbour who accused him of being a "drunk" and a poor role model for his autistic son.

John Nixon, 55, fatally stabbed Reece Hipwood during a fight in his son's bedroom in Yardley Wood, Birmingham.

The pair had been drinking beer and vodka in the kitchen of the property on Sandmere Road before a fight broke out in the early hours of 15 July 2018.

Nixon will be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on 28 January.

During the trial, jurors heard how Nixon and Mr Hipwood had a "great relationship" and would regularly socialise.

However, a brawl broke out after Mr Hipwood accused the defendant of being "a drunk" and "no role model for your son".

The men fought in Nixon's 11-year-old son's bedroom and the upstairs landing, the court heard.

Nixon's partner Leigh-Anna Hunt said she saw him "dripping in blood" and tried to get her son out of the way, by hiding on top of his bunk bed with the family dog.

She said she had tried to grab the knife from them, saying they "both had their hands on the knife".

"I pulled the blade and threw it behind me into my bedroom" Ms Hunt said. "John just looked blank. There was no emotion."

Mr Hipwood suffered multiple stab wounds and died in hospital. Nixon was also injured in the fight, suffering a severe injury to his thigh and a broken jaw.

Jurors deliberated for just under three hours before returning a guilty verdict.

