A former police officer has been charged with making indecent images of a child.

Ex-West Midlands PC Paul Davies, 57, was charged with the offence in December, the force said.

Mr Davies, of Thoresby Croft, Dudley, is set to appear at Walsall Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

A spokesman said Mr Davies was previously based in Dudley and left the force in June, after being arrested in May.

