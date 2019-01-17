Image copyright PA Image caption The 57-year-old, of Thoresby Croft, Dudley, admitted committing the offence between March and April last year

A former police constable who worked as a young persons' officer has admitted making indecent images of a teenage girl.

Paul Davies pleaded guilty to one charge relating to five images at Walsall Magistrates' Court earlier.

The 57-year-old, of Thoresby Croft, Dudley, admitted committing the offence between March and April last year.

West Midlands Police said Davies left the force in June, having been arrested in May.

After his guilty plea, prosecutor Helen Shipley told the court: "Davies, back in the period of March, April last year, was a serving police officer with West Midlands Police.

"He had a responsibility and a role as the young persons' officer for Dudley and as such he had a Twitter account and there were a number of young people who followed him on Twitter."

Davies' barrister, Simon Hunka, told magistrates the proceedings had "started out in a very different way" when the defendant was arrested - with mention made to the allegations of misconduct in public office.

Applying for the case to be adjourned to allow him to examine prosecution evidence, Mr Hunka said he would invite the sentencing court to consider whether the images - said to have been "screenshotted" on a phone - had been possessed or made.

Mr Hunka told the presiding justices: "It is an important case. I wouldn't want you to hear things that are ultimately not relied upon by the Crown."

Davies was bailed and the case has been adjourned until 7 February.

