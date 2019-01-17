Missing toddler and mother found safe

Image caption Sandwell Council had launched family court proceedings shortly before Joeking went missing

A toddler and his mother who vanished amidst family court proceedings have been found safe and well, a judge said.

The alarm was raised at London's High Court in July, after Eunice Kyerah and her son Joeking, one, disappeared.

At the time, Mr Justice Keehan said evidence suggested the infant had been "spirited away" amid fears he would be taken into council care.

He lifted reporting restrictions preventing the boy's identification in a bid to aid the search.

Mrs Kyerah, who is originally from Ghana, had links to the West Midlands, South Wales and Norfolk, the judge had been told.

The disappearance happened after social services in Sandwell began family court action.

The judge said he would make decisions about the Joeking's future after analysing evidence at further private hearings.

