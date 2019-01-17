Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Darren Barnes will serve a minimum term of 18 years

A man has been jailed for life for murdering his 'friend' whose body was discovered in his flat, police said.

Edwin Bradley, 65, who suffered head and chest injuries, was found buried under furniture in his property in Walsall on 6 July, after neighbours had not seen or heard from him for days.

Killer Darren Barnes and the victim had spent time at each other's homes, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Barnes, 48, of Bloxwich Road, Walsall, will serve a minimum term of 18 years.

He was found guilty of murder after a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court. He was sentenced at the same court earlier.

Father-of-one Mr Bradley suffered the injuries at the flat in St Thomas Close days before the body was found, West Midlands Police said.

Barnes had befriended the victim at a pub and they "became close associates", the CPS said.

It said a neighbour contacted police following concerns over not seeing Mr Bradley and reported a foul smell was emanating from his flat.

The victim's badly decomposed body was found under a stack of household items and Barnes was later arrested at a pub in Derbyshire, on 27 July.

Det Ch Insp Edward Foster, from West Midlands Police's homicide unit, said: "This is a tragic situation where a man was killed by someone he trusted."

