Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Natalie Putt left her home in Lower Gornal to go to a shop in September 2003 and has not been seen since

An inquest into the disappearance of a 17-year-old mother sixteen years ago has recorded an open verdict.

Natalie Putt went missing from her home in Lower Gornal, Dudley in 2003, leaving behind her 11-week old son.

West Midlands Police believe she has been murdered, though her body has never been found.

At Oldbury Coroner's Court, Det Sgt Angela Baggott said: "There doesn't appear to have been any reason for her to go missing."

Woodland near Miss Putt's home was searched in October 2017 and in June of that year four graves were dug up after police received new information.

Kevin McCallum, Miss Putt's former boyfriend and the father of her child, Rhys, told the inquest he was interviewed by the police about her disappearance on a number of occasions and at one point was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He said she was a "lovely, bubbly, feisty girl" but that at the time of her disappearance they were "on a break" from their relationship.

Coroner Zafar Siddique asked him: "Did you play any part in the disappearance of Natalie Putt?"

"No", replied Mr McCallum.

Det Sgt Angela Baggott told the inquest Miss Putt's case is reviewed "periodically".

"It's not a live investigation but it's not closed.

"Although she had troubles in her teenage years, becoming a mother had stabilised her. She had no history of self harm".

