Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police said the 35-year-old pedestrian died at the scene

A driver has been arrested after a man was killed in an alleged hit-and-run in Birmingham.

The 35-year-old pedestrian was struck at about 23:30 GMT on Wheeler Street in Newton, near the junction with Clifford Street.

He died at the scene. West Midlands Police said it had recovered the car.

A suspect, 35, was arrested at his home address on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop, the force added.

Witnesses are urged to come forward.

