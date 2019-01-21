Image caption Ashley Blake says he just wants his 18-year-old car back

A presenter's convertible car was sent to a salvage yard and sold after being taken to a garage for a dent repair.

Former BBC journalist Ashley Blake had his Saab 9-3, valued at £1,650, collected by a Halesowen-based garage after his neighbour damaged a door.

His insurance company wrote it off, but Mr Blake agreed to buy the car back.

When he called the garage to retrieve it, he was told it had already been collected. Mr Blake's insurer Esure has apologised for what happened.

Image copyright Ashley Blake Image caption Mr Blake's personal number plate was taken off the car when it was collected, he said

Esure said the car had since been sold by salvage firm Copart.

Paul Davies, manager of garage Gemini Accident Repair, said staff had examined the Saab and deemed it a "total loss".

The garage contacted Esure, which then instructed salvage company Copart.

When contacted by the BBC, Copart would not say what had happened to the vehicle or to whom it had been sold.

There is no suggestion that Copart has done anything wrong.

Mr Blake, of Four Oaks, Birmingham, said he had now reported the vehicle as stolen to police and he still had the logbook.

He said he had paid Esure £200 plus a £300 excess to get his car back, adding the personalised number plate had been taken off when it was collected.

"The car had huge sentimental value; it was like a member of the family," said the former BBC Midlands Today presenter.

"It was an investment - in two years it would have been deemed a classic. I just want it back."

Mr Blake spent about £5,000 maintaining the 2001 model, said John Cartwright, director of West Midlands Saab, who added the car was in "excellent" condition.

An Esure spokesman said the car had been collected by its salvage agent "in error" but it could not guarantee it would be returned.

He said the company had refunded Mr Blake and offered him further compensation.

The financial ombudsman, which investigates insurance complaints, said every year companies sold cars despite owners' intentions to keep them and in In 2017-18 it knew of 11,800 cases.