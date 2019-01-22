Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Dippy is a replica of the original fossilised skeleton unearthed in 1899

Dippy the dinosaur goes on public display in Scotland for the first time later as part of a UK tour.

The replica diplodocus skeleton, whose home was London's Natural History Museum for 112 years, will be unveiled at Glasgow's Kelvingrove Museum.

The replica is 70ft (21m) long and has 292 bones.

Dippy was commissioned by Scots-born industrialist Andrew Carnegie, who owned the original fossilised skeleton, and had a copy made from plaster.

Experts have spent five days painstakingly unpacking and assembling the dinosaur, ready for the public opening.

Prior to the UK tour, Dippy had never been on public display outside of London, but has since attracted record-breaking visitors numbers for exhibitions in Birmingham and Belfast.

The skeleton arrived in Scotland from Northern Ireland in 16 special crates, with Glasgow being the tour's only Scottish stop.

Natural History Museum conservator Lorraine Cornish was involved in seeing the dinosaur skeleton erected in Glasgow.

She said the Scottish leg of Dippy's tour of the UK was "a homecoming of sorts", given that Diplodocus carnegii is named after Andrew Carnegie, the Scottish steel mogul and philanthropist who financed its excavation.

Dippy's Scottish connections

Dippy, or Diplodocus carnegii to give the creature its full name, is partly named after Andrew Carnegie - the Scottish steel mogul and philanthropist who financed its excavation in Wyoming, USA in 1899.

When arnegie heard that railroad workers had unearthed the fossilised bones of a Diplodocus, he set out to acquire the bones so he could make them the centrepiece for his new museum in Pittsburgh, The Carnegie Museum of Art.

During the skeleton's reconstruction, experts discovered subtle differences from the two other Diplodocus species known at the time - Diplodocus longus and Diplodocus lacustris. The new species was named Diplodocus carnegii in honour of its new owner.

When King Edward VII saw a sketch of the dinosaur while visiting Andrew Carnegie at his Scottish castle, Skibo, the conversation the men had about the sketch resulted in the commission of a replica cast, based on the original specimen in the Carnegie's US museum.

The cast became known as Dippy, and was unveiled at the Natural History Museum London in 1905, where it was one of the most popular exhibits - until preparations began for Dippy on Tour in 2017.

Dippy is one of 10 replicas held in museums around the world, including Paris, Berlin, Vienna, and Moscow.

