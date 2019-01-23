Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption The Renault Scenic carried on and collided with the woman's car, police said

A 28-year-old woman died when her car was hit by a suspected drug-driver being chased by police.

Officers deployed a stinger in a bid to stop the fleeing motorist after a 15-minute pursuit through Birmingham.

But the Renault Scenic carried on and collided "at speed" with the woman's car. Officers attempted CPR her but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 42-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving remains in police custody.

West Midlands Police said he was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

Image copyright Google Image caption Officers used a stinger on Bearwood Road to try and stop the car

The pursuit began in the Erdington area of the city when officers on a routine patrol spotted the speeding people carrier at about 23:30 GMT.

When it failed to stop, the officers gave chase.

The car crashed 15 minutes later at the junction of Bearwood Road and the Hagley Road, West Midlands Police said.

West Midlands Ambulance service said police were already performing CPR on a woman when paramedics arrived.

"Ambulance staff quickly took over resuscitation efforts but sadly nothing could be done to save the woman and she was confirmed dead a short time later," it said.

"The driver of the second car, a man, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for further checks."

The force has referred itself to the police watchdog.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.