Holly Burke had been a police community support officer with West Midlands Police for 14 months

A man has been charged with killing an off-duty PCSO whose car was hit by a vehicle being pursued by police.

Holly Burke, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Lordswood Road, Bearwood, on Tuesday night.

Ms Burke's car was struck by a vehicle involved in a 15-minute police chase.

Darren Ogom, 42, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Mr Ogom, of Longdales Road, Kings Norton, has also been charged with driving without a licence, driving with no insurance and failing to stop for a police officer.

Ms Burke had been a police community support officer (PCSO) with West Midlands Police for 14 months.

Ch Supt Kenny Bell said it was "a desperately sad time for everyone who knew Holly".

Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson described Ms Burke's death as "truly tragic", and said she was "greatly valued" by the force and the communities she served.

The force said the circumstances surrounding the crash had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

