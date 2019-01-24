Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Sarweeth Rehman, Hussun Ashraf and Adal Azam used "grotesque" levels of violence

Three men who carried out a string of car-jackings using a tow-truck have had their sentences almost doubled by the Court of Appeal.

Sarweeth Rehman, Hussun Ashraf and Adal Azam were jailed in October for using a "grotesque level of violence" against lone drivers in order to steal cars.

West Midlands Police said it was pleased the "leniency" of the original sentences had been recognised.

The sentences now reflect their crimes, the solicitor general said.

The case was taken to the Court of Appeal because of the violent nature of the crimes, police said.

During the London hearing on Tuesday, the solicitor general said:

Rehman, of Hartopp Road, Alum Rock, saw his original sentence of five years and nine months increase to 10 years and 34 weeks

Ashraf, of Stuarts Road, Stechford, saw his sentence increase from six years and four months to 11-and-a-half years plus 16 weeks

Azam, of Watson Road, Alum Rock, saw his three years and 10 months sentence increase to six years.

During the original court case, police said the 22-year-old trio had assaulted drivers with golf clubs, baseball bats and metal bars.

On one occasion, the court was told the group dragged a woman from behind the wheel of her Volkswagen Golf in August 2017 and Rehman caused £10,000 of damage to another car.

They then stole two more cars and later, two phones were found linking Ashraf to three other car-jackings.

A further police investigation exposed how the group used a truck to tow away seven cars between May and June 2016.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption A yellow truck was used to tow away seven cars between 4 May and 13 June 2016, police said

Speaking after the latest hearing, Solicitor General Robert Buckland said: "These men carried out a series of violent attacks, striking when the victims were alone and then making off with their cars.

"The court's decision to increase their sentences now reflects the severity of their crimes."