Image copyright Google Image caption Masked youths said they were using the drone to film a music video, police said

Reports of a drone being flown near Birmingham Airport led police to make an arrest over a "violent" gunpoint burglary.

Police detained a 19-year-old man after being called to Sheldon Heath Road, near the airport, on Wednesday.

Officers said at the scene was a group of masked youths who claimed they were using a drone to make a music video.

But nearby was a suspected stolen car linked by police to the earlier break-in.

The West Midlands force said the incident happened in Erdington, Birmingham, on Tuesday, during which a 26-year-old woman was dragged out of bed in a violent ordeal and had her car taken.

Police are connecting it to a New Year's Day "car key burglary" in Kingstanding, Birmingham.

The 19-year-old, from the city's Garretts Green area, was arrested on suspicion of burglary in relation to the 1 January offence.

Image copyright Google Image caption No aviation offences were identified and no further arrests were made, police said

The force said officers spoke to the drone "pilot" about the use of the devices in proximity to an airport, but no offences were identified and no further arrests were made.

The suspected stolen car, a Mazda, was seized for forensic examination.

The arrested man remains in police custody.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.