Murder arrest over woman's death in Birmingham
- 25 January 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found with serious injuries at a house.
Police were called to reports of a domestic incident at an address in Albert Road in Handsworth, in Birmingham, at about 11:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The 44-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious head injuries but died later on Thursday.
The 36-year-old man remains in custody on Friday, police said.