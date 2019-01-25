Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found with serious head injuries, police said

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found with serious injuries at a house.

Police were called to reports of a domestic incident at an address in Albert Road in Handsworth, in Birmingham, at about 11:00 GMT on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious head injuries but died later on Thursday.

The 36-year-old man remains in custody on Friday, police said.