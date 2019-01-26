Image caption Traffic in parts of the city centre has been at a standstill since Saturday afternoon

Motorists in Birmingham city centre have reported being stuck in gridlocked traffic for more than two hours.

Suffolk Street Queensway, Navigation Street, and Hill Street have been heavily congested since 15:00 GMT.

Drivers leaving car parks said they had not moved for hours and some opted to abandon their vehicles overnight.

West Midlands Police said there were problems with traffic lights in the area of Bristol Street and The Horsefair.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Celebrity vlogger James Charles had drawn large crowds to the nearby Bullring shopping centre

A spokeswoman said Birmingham City Council had been informed.

A spokesman for contractors Amey said an engineer was on site.

Some users of social media have suggested the appearance of celebrity vlogger James Charles at the Bull Ring, which drew huge crowds to the shopping centre, may have also have made the traffic problems worse.

Bus service NX West Midlands tweeted that it too had been caught up in the congestion.

Skip Twitter post by @nxwestmidlands There is currently a lot of traffic congestion in and out of Birmingham City Centre at the moment. The service should be with you soon. — NX West Midlands (@nxwestmidlands) January 26, 2019 Report

While Carole Anne wished motorists "good luck" as she had "not moved in an hour".