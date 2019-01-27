Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened near to The Outback Nightclub on Queen Street, Wolverhampton

Four people arrested after a man was stabbed in a city centre have been released on bail.

The attack happened near to The Outback Nightclub on Queen Street, Wolverhampton, at 04:22 GMT on Saturday.

A 22-year-old man sustained a single stab wound to the back.

West Midlands Police said two men, aged 18 and 19, and two 15-year-old boys, who were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, have been bailed.

The victim remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The force added they believed it was a "targeted attack" with no threat to the wider public.