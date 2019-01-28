Image caption Traffic in parts of the city centre were brought to a standstill on Saturday afternoon

A social media star's visit would have been planned for as a major event if the council had known of it in advance, a spokesman said.

Motorists became trapped in Birmingham city centre on Saturday as beauty guru James Charles visited the Bullring.

This and road closures around the centre are thought to have contributed to the problems.

The council said it would have carried out a traffic management plan. The Bullring has not yet commented.

Charles was greeted by three floors of supporters when he appeared at the Morphe make-up store.

The council said had it known it would have planned for his visit on Saturday as for other major events such as sporting events, Chinese New Year and Pride festivals.

The fans are believed to have helped fill the Bullring's 1,000 parking spaces.

Drivers trying to leave car parks found they were stuck and some abandoned their vehicles overnight.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption James Charles, who has millions of fans, said it was the biggest meet-and-greet session so far

Image copyright Birmingham City Council Image caption Birmingham City Council said data shows the Bullring car park was full for longer (blue line)

The Labour-run authority has been analysing data and said it has shown the Bullring car park was full for longer on Saturday than usual and there was a greater period of time when vehicles were "one in and one out" which can cause congestion.

The authority earlier said several regeneration projects, involving highway work, were under way in the city and urged people to use public transport where possible.

Regeneration work in Birmingham includes:

Paradise Circus is closed until the summer while the Midland Metro tramline is extended.

A new Curzon Street station is being developed ahead of HS2

Cycle routes are being created on the A34 and A38 into the centre.

Some people on social media blamed the work and the state of the city's roads for the problems.

Skip Twitter post by @JohnWebberFRICS #birminghamgridlock If you decide you redevelop most of the city centre at the same time - tram works - broad street - paradise circus - you wonder why ? — John Webber (@JohnWebberFRICS) January 26, 2019 Report

Who is James Charles?

He is a 19-year-old social media star from Bethlehem, New York.

He has a YouTube channel followed by almost 14 million people where he uploads make-up tutorials, reviews and challenges.

The beauty influencer makes millions of dollars via his own merchandise and clothing range and sponsored social media posts.

He calls his fans "sisters" and his fanbase "the sisterhood".

Last year, he released his own eyeshadow palette that sent millions of teens and make-up lovers into a tailspin as they tried to get their hands on it. The palette sold out worldwide within hours - twice.

West Midlands Police said Bullring staff informed the force about the opening of Morphe Cosmetics store in advance.

A force spokesman said the duty city centre team and OSU officers [authorised firearm officers] were deployed to "assist security staff with crowd management". There were no incidents or arrests.