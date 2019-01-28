Image copyright John Kennett/WMFS Image caption Four buses were damaged in the fire at the Tipton Road depot in Tividale, Sandwell

An arson attack at a bus depot caused more than £200,000 worth of damage, police have said.

West Midlands Police is investigating the blaze at the Tipton Road depot in Tividale, Sandwell on Thursday.

About 25 firefighters were called to tackle the fire where four buses were "severely" damaged.

The force said a girl had been interviewed by officers and referred to a youth offending team who will investigate further.

It said two further youths, suspected of being involved, had been identified and will be spoken to in due course.

West Midlands Police urged anyone with further information about the fire to come forward

