Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police said they came across cars parked around the island

A mother who parked across the exit of a roundabout during the school run has been handed a fine by police.

Officers in Billesley, Birmingham, spotted her car parked over the exit which leads to Swanshurst School, in Brook Lane, on Monday morning.

Two police community support officers had been at the school after concerns were raised about bad parking.

On Twitter the PCSOs said cars were found parked "around the island" and asked drivers to be considerate.

"A parent was advised why parking across an island exit was wrong," the West Midlands officers wrote on Twitter, adding parents "felt they could park there" before signing off with the hashtags: "ticket fairy" and "fine in the post".

The parking drew strong criticism on Twitter after the photos were shared by police, with users slamming it as "selfish" and "stupid".

