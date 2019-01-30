Image copyright Helping the Homeless Image caption Helping the Homeless named the man as Kane Walker

A homeless man has died on the street in Birmingham city centre, an organisation has said.

The man was found by paramedics in cardiac arrest in Pershore Street, near the Bullring shopping centre, at about 15:30 GMT on Sunday.

Helping the Homeless in Birmingham named the man as Kane Walker, and said it had previously helped him.

Police said the death, which is not being treated as suspicious, has been referred to the coroner's office.

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found on Pershore Street near the Bullring shopping centre

Helping the Homeless in Birmingham founder Peter Caine said: "Every time we did outreach sessions in Birmingham we bumped into him, and we got to know him.

"He is only a young lad.

"When you got to know these people and their circumstances, and then realise you won't be helping that person on the street any more, it is a shock."

Mr Caine said he was concerned about the effect of the cold weather on the homeless.

"We give away 400 sleeping bags every winter, and 100 hot meals every time we go out."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.