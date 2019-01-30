Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Zakir Nawaz (pictured with his wife Georgia) died of a stab wound to his chest

A man has been charged with the murder of a father of two who was stabbed to death.

Zakir Nawaz was found in Washwood Heath, Birmingham in September 2016 after being attacked. Police said he died of a stab wound to the chest.

Warsame Mohammed, 23, of no fixed address, was arrested in High Wycombe on Tuesday and appeared before magistrates in Birmingham earlier.

Mr Mohammed was remanded to appear at Birmingham Crown on Friday.

Mr Nawaz became a father for the second time just 10 days before his death, police said at the time.

Waseem Raja Azram, 29, from Ward End, was jailed for two years last March after admitting violent disorder.