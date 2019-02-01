Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Kasim Khuram admitted having sex with a body in December

A burglar who had sex with a corpse after breaking into a funeral parlour has been jailed for six years.

Kasim Khuram, 23, had sex with a woman's body after lifting the lids of coffins at the Co-Operative undertakers in Walsall Road, Great Barr, Birmingham, on 11 November.

Khuram disturbed nine coffins during a drug-induced psychosis.

Sentencing at Birmingham Crown Court, Judge Melbourne Inman QC said the crimes "offend all human sensitivity".

"I am not aware of - and nor have I been able to find - any similar case. It would be difficult to think of a greater depravation of the dignity of the dead," he said.

Khuram, of Kenilworth Road, Aston, forced his way into the parlour at about 03:00 GMT while high on Mamba and PCP and after drinking vodka.

He disturbed "multiple coffins" and desecrated the bodies of two women.

Image copyright Google Image caption Khuram was arrested at the Co-Operative funeral home in Great Barr

He was arrested and sectioned at the scene when police officers arrived, alerted by the parlour's alarm.

Det Ch Insp John Askew from West Midlands Police described it as an "horrendous and disturbing act".

Khuram wept as victim impact statements were read out in court, and his defence barrister Joseph Keating said he was "deeply sorry" for his actions.

The victims' families described him as a "monster" who had "twisted a knife" in their hearts.

Khuram, who previously admitted sexual penetration of a body and burglary, was also ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years.