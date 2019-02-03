Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Mary Page was found dead at her home and had suffered a head injury

A 40-year-old man has been charged with murdering his mother at the home they shared in Wolverhampton.

Mary Page, 68, was found dead at her house in James Street, Bilston, at about 18:00 GMT on Friday.

The cause of her death is not known after post-mortem tests were inconclusive but police said she had suffered a head injury.

Matthew Page was arrested on Friday and is due before magistrates in Wolverhampton on Monday.

Image copyright Google Image caption Matthew Page lived with his mother in the house on James Street where she died

Mrs Page's family described her as "a kind animal lover and mother whose life was tragically cut short".

"She will be greatly missed by her family and friends," their statement said.

