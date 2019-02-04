Image caption Unite said workers will stage fresh walkouts for two days a week from later this month

Bin workers in Birmingham are to take fresh strike action after a three-month walkout in 2017 that led to waste piling up in the streets.

Up to 300 Unite members have been working to rule since 29 December over a payment given to GMB members who did not take part in previous action.

Unite said it was escalating the action, unhappy with Birmingham City Council's response.

The council said it was "extremely disappointed".

Then Birmingham City Council leader John Clancy was forced to resign in the aftermath of the 2017 walkout.

Unite said its members would now stage walkouts for two days a week from later this month.

Image caption Thousands of tonnes of waste were left on Birmingham's streets in 2017, during the strike

Last month, the authority approved a move to seek the injunction against the union if it refused a formal offer to resolve the dispute through the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas).

The council and GMB previously said the payment was made to GMB members because the union was not consulted during the talks that ended the 2017 strike.

That walkout was called over the council's bid to "modernise" the service - and save £5m a year - putting more than 100 jobs under threat.

Media caption Birmingham bin strike 2017: 'I'm working next to a bin mountain'

A new shift pattern was brought in for workers in 2018 as part of an agreement to end the dispute.

"We would urge Unite to continue talks as we want to resolve this matter, so citizens get the refuse collection service they rightly expect and deserve," the council spokesman said.

Image caption The council said it is disappointed its offer to end this round of action was rejected

