A hospital trust has maintained its overall 'good' rating after a recent inspection by the health watchdog.

It is the first report published on the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust since it merged with the Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust in April 2018.

The trust was given an 'outstanding' rating by The Care Quality Commission (CQC) for being well led.

However, some areas within the trusts' four hospitals require improvement.

The trust sees and treats more than 2.2 million people every year across its sites and its hospitals deliver more babies than anywhere else in Europe, the CQC said.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham; Birmingham Heartlands Hospital; Good Hope Hospital and Solihull Hospital are within the trust.

Inspectors visited sites in October and November last year and found there was compassionate, inclusive and effective leadership at all levels.

A nurse-led discharge team at The Queen Elizabeth was praised in the report for reducing the average wait for discharge from five hours to one.

The core service of surgery at Heartlands was rated as requires improvement.

One of the reasons was medicines were not always managed safely.

"We observed two occasions on a ward when a medicines trolley was unlocked and unattended," the CQC said.

The trust has been approached for comment on the report.

