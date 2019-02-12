Image copyright AFP/GETTY Image caption The Prison Service took over the running of the prison from G4S in August

The government takeover of HMP Birmingham has been extended for six months as it remains in a "fragile state", the prisons minister says.

The jail was removed from the control of G4S in August after it was said to be in a "state of crisis".

Extra staff have since been drafted in and inmate numbers reduced but Prisons Minister Rory Stewart said removing support jeopardised progress.

The decision will be reviewed again in the summer.

"We have been clear that the situation at HMP Birmingham was unacceptable, and that the step-in was not only necessary but would be extended unless we were satisfied that sufficient progress had been made," Mr Stewart said.

"While I am confident that the action taken has begun to arrest the decline and brought signs of improvement, the situation remains fragile and removing the support now risks jeopardising the progress made."

Reviewing the position later this year will allow for more time for the changes to "bed in", he added.

The government action plan published last August said it would "focus on getting the basics right", including recruiting more staff, refurbishing cells, and reducing drug supply.

In November, the prison's Independent Monitoring Board, which had described conditions as "squalid" and "vermin infested", said the troubled jail was showing signs of improvement.

