A 16-year-old boy has been critically injured in a fight involving several teenagers in a Birmingham street.

Police said the brawl broke out on Belgrave Road at about 16:00 GMT.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, suffered cuts to their hands.

West Midlands Police said a 16-year-old boy was arrested nearby but have not said what he was arrested on suspicion of. Officers are at the scene and inquiries are continuing.

