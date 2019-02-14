Image caption Officers said a 16-year-old boy was arrested nearby but have not said what he was arrested on suspicion of

A college has been shut for the rest of the week after a 16-year-old student was badly injured in a fight nearby.

West Midlands Police said the brawl broke out in Belgrave Road, outside Joseph Chamberlain Sixth Form College, at about 16:00 GMT on Wednesday.

A statement posted online by the college earlier said it would remain closed for the rest of the week.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, also suffered cuts to their hands in the fight, police said.

Officers said a 16-year-old boy was arrested nearby but have not said what he was arrested on suspicion of. Police remain at the scene and inquiries are continuing.

"We can confirm that an incident occurred outside the college on Belgrave Road", the statement from the college continued.

"Our thoughts are with the student who was attacked and his family.

"The college is closed for the rest of the week. Lessons will resume after the half-term holiday."

